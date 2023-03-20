UrduPoint.com

PM Condemns Indecent Talk By Ex-CJP & PTI Lawyer Against Maryam Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PM condemns indecent talk by ex-CJP & PTI lawyer against Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday condemned the indecent language used by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

"The indecent talk about daughter Maryam in an audio leak between former chief justice Saqib Nisar and PTI lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim is condemnable," he said in a tweet.

The society as a whole, particularly the womenfolk, should denounce such derogatory language and absurd thoughts about the women, the prime minister added.

Only collective condemnation could discourage such a negative mindset in society, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Condemnation Women Muslim

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

14 minutes ago
 United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamaba ..

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamabad

28 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

59 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets with Argentine M ..

UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets with Argentine Minister of Environment and Sus ..

59 minutes ago
 Coders HQ organises breakfast with CTOs in collabo ..

Coders HQ organises breakfast with CTOs in collaboration with AWS

59 minutes ago
 Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather ..

Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather than resorting to violence: A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.