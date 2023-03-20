PM condemns indecent talk by ex-CJP & PTI lawyer against Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday condemned the indecent language used by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

"The indecent talk about daughter Maryam in an audio leak between former chief justice Saqib Nisar and PTI lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim is condemnable," he said in a tweet.

The society as a whole, particularly the womenfolk, should denounce such derogatory language and absurd thoughts about the women, the prime minister added.

Only collective condemnation could discourage such a negative mindset in society, he said.