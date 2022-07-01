ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday congratulated the leadership and people of China on 25th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to China.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to H.E. President Xi Jinping, the government & people of China on the 25th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to China," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said Hong Kong was the perfect example of the successful implementation of "One country, two systems".

On 1st July 1997, Britain formally handed Hong Kong back to China, ending the British Empire in the Far East.

Under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Hong Kong was to have 50 years of semi-autonomy under 'one country two systems', with promises that its democratic rights would be expanded.