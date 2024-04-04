Open Menu

PM Congratulates Hafiz Naeem-ur -Rehman On Becoming JI Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 09:50 PM

PM congratulates Hafiz Naeem-ur -Rehman on becoming JI chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday congratulated Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on getting elected as Amir Jamaat-e-Islami.

The prime minister expressed best wishes for Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and appreciated him for services to his party.

He expressed hope that under the leadership of Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Jamaat-e-Islami would play an active role for strengthening democracy and for public welfare.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Democracy Best

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

59 minutes ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

1 hour ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

1 hour ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

1 hour ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

1 hour ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

1 hour ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

1 hour ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

1 hour ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

1 hour ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

1 hour ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan