PM congratulates Hafiz Naeem-ur -Rehman on becoming JI chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday congratulated Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on getting elected as Amir Jamaat-e-Islami.

The prime minister expressed best wishes for Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and appreciated him for services to his party.

He expressed hope that under the leadership of Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Jamaat-e-Islami would play an active role for strengthening democracy and for public welfare.