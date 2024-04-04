PM Congratulates Hafiz Naeem-ur -Rehman On Becoming JI Chief
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday congratulated Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on getting elected as Amir Jamaat-e-Islami.
The prime minister expressed best wishes for Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and appreciated him for services to his party.
He expressed hope that under the leadership of Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Jamaat-e-Islami would play an active role for strengthening democracy and for public welfare.
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One fatality, multiple injuries in Attock incidents14 minutes ago
-
Bilawal visits mausoleum of martyrs at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto14 minutes ago
-
‘Traitors of Kashmiris are destined to disappear into oblivion’34 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces results of AD, Inspector written test34 minutes ago
-
AJK to introduce comprehensive tourism uplift policy44 minutes ago
-
Member MQM-P PIB Town laid to eternal rest44 minutes ago
-
Sindh minister pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto54 minutes ago
-
Embassy in Netherlands organizes exhibition54 minutes ago
-
Death of father-in-law of Director Information Sukkur condoled54 minutes ago
-
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran1 hour ago
-
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises1 hour ago