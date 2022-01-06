UrduPoint.com

PM Congratulates Ministry Of Communication, NHA For Saving Public Money

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 01:07 PM

PM congratulates Ministry of Communication, NHA for saving public money

Imran Khan says that his government built road infrastructure at a less rate as compared to the PML-N government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th , 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Ministry of Communication and National Highway Authority (NHA) for saving public money by using transparency and digitization.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that his government built road infrastructure at a less rate as compared to the PML-N government despite increase in price hike inflation.

He said there was 125 percent increase in the revenue of National Highway Authority and land worth 5.18 billion rupees freed from encroachments.

