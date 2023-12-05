PM congratulates Pakistan women cricket team for winning T20 series in New Zealand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday congratulated the Pakistan women cricket team for winning the T20 series in New Zealand.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that after this victory, Pakistan women's cricket team became the Asian women's cricket team to win the T20 series in New Zealand.

He said that Pakistani women players were in no way behind the men's team.

He said that the Pakistan women's cricket team had the potential to win the World Cup if they continued to working hard the same way.

Prime Minister Kakar also extended felicitations to the Pakistan women cricketers and their families on behalf of the entire nation.