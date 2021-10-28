PM convenes NSC meeting tomorrow: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that in view of the situation arising out of the illegal activities of a banned party, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow(Friday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that in view of the situation arising out of the illegal activities of a banned party, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow(Friday).

In a tweet, he said that other issues related to national security would also be considered in the meeting.