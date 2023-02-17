PM departs from quake-hit Turkiye after two-day solidarity visit

ADIYAMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday left here for his homeland on completion of a two-day visit to Turkiye to convey condolences to the Turkish people after a strong earthquake caused massive loss of life and property.

Besides meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister also visited the earthquake-ravaged city of Adiyaman where he interacted with the quake victims as well as the rescue workers.

At the airport, the prime minister was seen off by Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu, Adiyaman Governor Mahmut Çuhadar, President of Turkiye Pakistan Friendship Group in Turkish Parliament Ali Shahin and Turkish diplomatic authorities.