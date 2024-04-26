PM devolved some of his authority of hiring talented professionals to ministries: ED clarifies

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The incumbent government has introduced changes in the Special Professional Pay Scales (SPPS) Policy under which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to devolve some of his authority to the ministries/divisions to ensure the swift hiring of talented professionals, according to the Establishment Division.

In this regard, the Establishment Division has rebutted a news item published in a section of the press titled, "PM powers to make key appointments withdrawn by cabinet" calling it giving an "absolutely erroneous and misplaced" impression.

It explained that the SPPS Policy was introduced in 2019 by the then government to hire highly skilled/technical professionals on a need basis to fill the capacity gaps in the ministries/divisions.

However, the said policy was not being effectively utilised as it was highly centralised and difficult to implement.

"The present government has made changes in the SPPS Policy with the aim that the Ministries/Divisions should fast track hiring of talented professionals. To meet this end, the prime minister decided to devolve some of his authority to the Ministries/Divisions concerned," the document said.

Therefore, it said that the impression given in the news item was "absolutely erroneous and misplaced."