- Home
- Pakistan
- PM devolved some of his authority of hiring talented professionals to ministries: ED clarifies
PM Devolved Some Of His Authority Of Hiring Talented Professionals To Ministries: ED Clarifies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The incumbent government has introduced changes in the Special Professional Pay Scales (SPPS) Policy under which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to devolve some of his authority to the ministries/divisions to ensure the swift hiring of talented professionals, according to the Establishment Division.
In this regard, the Establishment Division has rebutted a news item published in a section of the press titled, "PM powers to make key appointments withdrawn by cabinet" calling it giving an "absolutely erroneous and misplaced" impression.
It explained that the SPPS Policy was introduced in 2019 by the then government to hire highly skilled/technical professionals on a need basis to fill the capacity gaps in the ministries/divisions.
However, the said policy was not being effectively utilised as it was highly centralised and difficult to implement.
"The present government has made changes in the SPPS Policy with the aim that the Ministries/Divisions should fast track hiring of talented professionals. To meet this end, the prime minister decided to devolve some of his authority to the Ministries/Divisions concerned," the document said.
Therefore, it said that the impression given in the news item was "absolutely erroneous and misplaced."
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSUET convocation held, 1177 degrees awarded10 minutes ago
-
Frequent leaks of papers make matric exams controversial in KP10 minutes ago
-
Seven tubewells of WSSP converted to solar power10 minutes ago
-
ISSI holds in-house session on elections in India20 minutes ago
-
Gomal university computerises working for enhanced transparency20 minutes ago
-
PAL, SNHF to organize an interactive session with writers30 minutes ago
-
24 arrested, weapons narcotics recovered30 minutes ago
-
Two-day int’l conference on advances in seed storage techniques held at UAP30 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast30 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for dengue control40 minutes ago
-
Aror University organizes int'l conference on interfaith religious diplomacy in Indus valley40 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest woman for kidnapping infant40 minutes ago