PM directs CDA to put out fire at Margalla Hills, protect wildlife

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday took notice of the eruption of fire at the Margalla Hills and directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other officials to immediately put out the blaze.

He also directed that emergency steps should be taken to keep the citizens safe from fire.

He asked the relevant institutions to seek help from disaster managementauthorities and take effective steps for protection of wildlife and trees.