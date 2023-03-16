UrduPoint.com

PM Directs MoFA To Remain Fully Engaged With US For Dr Aafia's Early Release

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PM directs MoFA to remain fully engaged with US for Dr Aafia's early release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday instructed the Foreign Ministry to remain fully engaged with the US Government and Pakistan's Mission in Washington, for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's well-being and for her early release.

The matter was discussed as Dr Aafia's sister Dr Fowzia Siddiqui called on the prime minister here.

Dr. Fowzia thanked the prime minister for receiving her.

She appreciated the measures the government was undertaking for Dr. Aafia's well-being and requested the Government of Pakistan to redouble its efforts for the early release of Dr.

Aafia. The prime minister assured Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui of the Government of Pakistan's full support.

It was recalled that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also had made robust efforts for the release of Dr. Aafia.

The prime minister lauded Dr. Fowzia's untiring efforts for several years, in the pursuit of justice for her sister and prayed for the well-being and good health of Dr. Aafia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Aafia Siddiqui Washington Government

Recent Stories

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

1 minute ago
 DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues du ..

DP World announces AED18.41 billion in revenues during 2022

46 minutes ago
 Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

1 hour ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

1 hour ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

1 hour ago
 TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new poli ..

TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new policy for 2023-2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.