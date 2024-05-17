PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to immediately prepare a strategy regarding tariff rationalization for the export sector industries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to immediately prepare a strategy regarding tariff rationalization for the export sector industries.

Chairing an important meeting here to discuss the provision of facilities to the industrial sector, the prime minister emphasized the importance of industrial development and export growth.

He said the government would ensure the supply of electricity and gas to the industries at affordable rates.

The prime minister also directed the relevant authorities to prioritize addressing the issues facing the industrial sector.

He said it was the government's priority to provide facilities to the industries in the export sector.

The prime minister said that all possible efforts and measures would be taken to promote the industries and tap the true potential of the productive capacity of the country.

He directed that the industries should be consulted for the rationalization of electricity and gas tariffs.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Leghari, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik, Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to PM Rana Ehsaan Afzal and other high officials.