PM, ECO Secretary General Discuss Kashmir, Middle East Situation

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 08:06 PM

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday held a meeting with Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization Ambassador Khusrav Noziri.

In the meeting on the sidelines of the 16th ECO Summit.

, they discussed the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and middle East.

They reviewed the recent developments in the ECO, especially in the domains of trade, connectivity and economic cooperation.

The ECO Secretary General thanked Prime Minister Kakar for Pakistan’s firm support to the ECO and assured him of the commitment of the Secretariat to strengthen trade and connectivity in the region.

