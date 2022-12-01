UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Concerns Over Increasing Incidents Of HIV Among Children

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 01, 2022 | 01:49 PM

PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of HIV among children

The PM has urged Ministry of Health to focus on awareness about testing, prevention and treatment to fight scourge.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the increasing incidence of HIV and AIDS among the children and adolescents is deeply worrying.

Taking to Twitter, the PM urged Ministry of Health to focus on awareness about testing, prevention and treatment to fight scourge.

He wrote, "The increasing incidence of HIV & Aids among the children & adolescents is deeply worrying. I urge Ministry of Health to focus on awareness about testing, prevention & treatment to fight scourge. On World Aids Day today, let us all vow to end the stigma attached with HIV,".

On World AIDS Day today, the Prime Minister said let us all vow to end the stigma attached with HIV.

