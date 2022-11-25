PM expresses grief over death of 'Fifty Fifty' fame actor Ismail Tara

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of popular television and film actor Ismail Tara.

The prime minister paid tribute to the late Ismail Tara and said with a unique style, he transformed the art of comedy.

He said the television and film viewers would never forget the lasting impressions of Tara's comedy, especially his acting in Pakistan Television's comdey show 'Fifty Fifty'.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the soul of Ismail Tara to rest in peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.