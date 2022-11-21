UrduPoint.com

PM, FM Condole Loss Of Precious Lives In Indonesia Earthquake

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 07:17 PM

PM, FM condole loss of precious lives in Indonesia earthquake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed his condolences with Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the loss of lives caused by an earthquake in the country's Java region.

"Saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives in an earthquake that struck Java region of Indonesia," the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"We, in Pakistan, offer our heartfelt condolences and most sincere sympathies to H.E.

President Joko Widodo, the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Indonesia," he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also expressed his grief and condolences over the loss of lives caused by the earthquake in Indonesia.

"Tragic news of the earthquake and resultant loss of precious lives in Indonesia. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers for our Indonesian brothers and sisters, especially families of the victims," the foreign minister said in a twitter post.

