PM, FM highlight Kashmiris' plight around world: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had highlighted the plight of Kashmiri people around the world vigorously.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was raising the Kashmir issue at all important forums, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had apprised the world community about the Indian rulers' RSS and Hitler type of mentality.

Indian Prime Minister Narindera Modi's hollow slogan of a secular state had been fully exposed before the world.

Prime Minister Imran, he said, was taking all-out measures to resolve the longstanding issue of Kashmir with India.

To a question about rising number of dengue patients in the country, he said the health ministry was well aware of the problems of the people regarding dengue virus. Ali Muhammad Khan said it was also the responsibility of entire nation to adopt precautionary measures to avoid spread of epidemics in their respective areas.