UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM, FM Highlight Kashmiris' Plight Around World: Ali M Khan

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

PM, FM highlight Kashmiris' plight around world: Ali M Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had highlighted the plight of Kashmiri people around the world vigorously.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was raising the Kashmir issue at all important forums, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had apprised the world community about the Indian rulers' RSS and Hitler type of mentality.

Indian Prime Minister Narindera Modi's hollow slogan of a secular state had been fully exposed before the world.

Prime Minister Imran, he said, was taking all-out measures to resolve the longstanding issue of Kashmir with India.

To a question about rising number of dengue patients in the country, he said the health ministry was well aware of the problems of the people regarding dengue virus. Ali Muhammad Khan said it was also the responsibility of entire nation to adopt precautionary measures to avoid spread of epidemics in their respective areas.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Dengue Shah Mehmood Qureshi Adolf Hitler All Government

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

8 minutes ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

8 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

8 minutes ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

8 minutes ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

9 minutes ago

Couple among 3 killed in road accidents

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.