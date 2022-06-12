UrduPoint.com

PM For Precautionary Measures Ahead Of Above-normal Precipitation

Published June 12, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :In view of prediction about an above normal monsoon rainfall during the last week of this month, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed the ministries and departments concerned to alert the provinces and district administrations.

The prime minister directed for formulation of a comprehensive strategy in collaboration with the provinces considering the forecast for heavy monsoon downpours, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed that all precautionary measures should be taken in accordance with the forecast of the meteorological department, besides ensuring arrangements in the low laying areas and in those regions which could be affected during the rainy period.

He also asked for timely supply of necessary equipment and other necessary steps for the protection of crops and animals in the agrarian areas.

The prime minister further observed that residents in the affected areas should be forewarned and shifted to safer areas.

Other steps like proper drainage, dredging of nullahs and water channels and fumigation should also be taken, he added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in a statement, has predicted that country was expected to receive "above average rainfall" during the upcoming monsoon season.

It further said that pre-monsoon rains are likely to start in the second week of June.

