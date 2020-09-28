PM gained worldwide fame by representing issue of Kahmir, Palestine at UN: Sabir Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imram Khan has gained worldwide fame while representing the issue of Kashmir and Palestine during his speech at 75th United Nations General Assembly session.

This was expressed by Deputy General Secretary PTI Gilgit Baltistan Sabir Hussain while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said that consecutively second time PM Imran Khan made history and represented the core issue of innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine at UN.

Sabir Hussain said that Imran Khan has unveiled the real face of Modi and BJP before International community in his speech adding he said he told the world leader that he had always supported peace and tranquility in subcontinent and durable and lasting relationship with his neighbouring states, Sabir added.

He said that minus Nawaz Sharif is more suitable for PML-N because in his speech through video link in APC Nawaz Sharif criticized the national security.

Sabir Hussain said that under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan PTI would get relevant seats for making government in upcoming general election of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).