PM Imran Fulfills Promise Of Giving Voting Rights To Expats: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:17 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave some nine million overseas Pakistanis their voting rights to fulfill the promise made before the general elections 2018

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave some nine million overseas Pakistanis their voting rights to fulfill the promise made before the general elections 2018.

In a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) United Kingdom (UK) senior leadership, the minister said the previous governments would love to receive remittances from the overseas Pakistanis, but did not want to give them their voting rights.

During the meeting, PTI UK President Rana Abdul Sattar and Vice President Malik Imran Khalil discussed the issues faced by the expats and role of Pakistani mission abroad with the minister.

They also extended gratitude to PM Imran Khan and his team for providing voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis.

Farrukh said PM Imran Khan had directed all the Pakistani missions abroad to facilitate the expats, besides resolving their issues on priority.

Abdul Sattar said the overseas Pakistanis thanked the PTI government for taking multiple pro-expats initiatives including Roshan Digital Account, Apna Gur Scheme and others.

He said the senior leaders of the PTI UK had conveyed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for automating the system for issuance of power of attorney to the expats. The initiative would benefit thousands of overseas Pakistanis.

Abdul Sattar said overseas Pakistanis from across the world would give vote to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the next election.

