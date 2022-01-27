UrduPoint.com

PM Imran Khan Directs Setting Up 8 Facilitation Centres For Overseas Pakistanis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 04:22 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed setting up of eight centres for overseas Pakistanis offering them one-window facilitation for the redressal of their problems

He also directed formulation of a comprehensive policy within one month to ensure maximum service delivery to around nine million overseas Pakistanis, terming them a valuable asset of the country.

The prime minister gave these directions in a meeting with his Special Assistant on Overseas Syed Tariq ul Hasan.

Several matters related to facilitation of overseas Pakistanis came under discussion.

