PM Imran Khan directs setting up 8 facilitation centres for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed setting up of eight centres for overseas Pakistanis offering them one-window facilitation for the redressal of their problems.

He also directed formulation of a comprehensive policy within one month to ensure maximum service delivery to around nine million overseas Pakistanis, terming them a valuable asset of the country.

The prime minister gave these directions in a meeting with his Special Assistant on Overseas Syed Tariq ul Hasan.

Several matters related to facilitation of overseas Pakistanis came under discussion.

