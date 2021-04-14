UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Grants Special Permission For Sikh, Indian Pilgrims To Visit Holy Sites On Baisakhi

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:36 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wishing the Sikh community a joyful Baisakhi said the government had granted special permission to Sikh diaspora and Indian pilgrims to visit their holy sites in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday wishing the Sikh community a joyful Baisakhi said the government had granted special permission to Sikh diaspora and Indian pilgrims to visit their holy sites in Pakistan.

"We have granted Sikh Diaspora and Indian Yatrees special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pakistan & attend the Baisakhi rituals," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister said the visitors would be facilitated with free meals (Langar), transport and accommodation under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Celebrated among Sikhs and Hindus, Baisakhi is a spring harvest festival that is celebrated on the 13th or 14th of April every year.

