PM Imran Khan Ray Of Hope For Nation: Dr Yasmin

PM Imran Khan ray of hope for nation: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a ray of hope for the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a ray of hope for the nation.

While addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) at Kasur, the Health Minister felicitated the office-bearers and observed that the PMA always played an important role for the welfare of doctors.

The Health Minister expressed hope that the new team would play its due role for providing best healthcare facilities to the people of Kasur.

She said the government was striving to further improve the healthcare facilities in public sector hospital of the province as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Public-friendly policies of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar have yielded positive results in this regard," she added.

The minister said the provision of 5.2 million Sehat Sahulat Cards to the masses was in fact a materialization of the promise earlier made by the Prime Minister. She said that the Sehat Sahulat Cards would be a game-changer for people of the province.

The Health Minister said that all 29.3 million families of the province would be provided healthcare services by the end of the current year.

She said that 32,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were given employment for the first time on merit. She said the Punjab province was developing state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals.

She appreciated that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff rendered exemplary services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, responding to queries of journalists, she said that bargains were made by the opposition in Senate elections. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to recover corruption money from corrupt politicians. "People have witnessed the gimmicks of failed political parties for many decades," she said.

She said that only PTI could help Pakistan recover from crisis.

The newly elected office-bearers of the PMA thanked the Health Minister and appreciated her services for the department.

