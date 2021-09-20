PM Imran Khan to address 76th UNGA session via video-link on Sep 24

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the policy address during upcoming UNGA session through a video statement, outlining Pakistan's perspective on key global and regional issues, the Foreign Office said Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the policy address during upcoming UNGA session through a video statement, outlining Pakistan's perspective on key global and regional issues, the Foreign Office said Monday.

The high-level segment of the 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) will be held in New York on September 21-27.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be visiting New York from September 21-25. During the visit, he will participate in various high-level meetings and side events, and deliver a talk at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UN leadership. He will also interact with a cross-section of the international media and meet the dynamic Pakistani-American community.

Pakistan has always played an active and constructive role in the United Nations framework and supported the Organization in the effective discharge of its mandates for addressing various regional and global issues as well as contemporary challenges.

"The prime minister's policy address and the foreign minister's visit to New York will serve to enhance Pakistan's diplomatic outreach and engagement with its international partners and key institutions," the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Office said, "This reflects Pakistan's abiding commitment to multilateralism and affirmation of the United Nations' central role in the maintenance of international peace and security, promotion of sustainable development, and respect for human rights worldwide."