PM Imran Suspends Political Activities To Watch Pak-India Match

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 hour ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:23 PM

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pak-India match

The prime minister is busy watching the match and has suspended all other activities.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has suspended all political activities in Bani Gala to watch Pak vs India match being played today in Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first in the high voltage match being played against India in Manchester today.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is a reliable guarantee of sell-out crowds and huge tv ratings, with Sunday's World Cup blockbuster between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford sure to be no different.

As Pakistan and India are set for a big contest of Cricket World Cup 2019 Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also advised the national cricket team to banish all fear of losing, give their best and fight till the last ball.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister gave his captain’s advice to the Pakistani team.

“When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%,” he wrote.

Given the intensity of the match, he said, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today.

In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain and today he will have to be at his daring best, he added.

He further said that all fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time.

“Fear of losing leads to a negative and defensive strategy and crucial mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon,” he added.

Giving his suggestions to Sarfaraz and Pakistan team, PM Imran said, “In order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today.”

His second suggestion was that unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat.

The prime minister urged the team to give their best and fight till the last ball.

“Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck,” he wrote.

