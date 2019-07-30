PM Imran to offer extension to COAS Bajwa

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Journalist says the prime minister will offer a three-year extension to the army chief considering the situation in country.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to give an extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking in a tv show, Journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti said that the prime minister will offer a three-year extension to the army chief considering the situation in country.

He said that the government can object or reject this report but according to my sources, the prime minister will ask the army chief to serve for another three years.

The journalist said that PM Imran will decide on this after a high-level meeting and consultation in core commanders meeting.

Bhatti said that Pak Army is an organized institution, nobody decides something on his own there.

He further said that a final decision in this regard will be taken in the last week of August or first week of September.

The army chief’s service tenure is set to end in November this year and he has already rebuffed reports about the extension in his service.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that it is too early to talk about extension in tenure of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as chief of army staff.

Khan said this while responding to a question regarding extension in tenure of Bajwa during a meeting with the delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society.