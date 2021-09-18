UrduPoint.com

PM Initiates Dialogue With Taliban For Inclusive Govt In Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 03:48 PM

PM initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan says decision has been made after meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan's neighbours and especially a lengthy discussion with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government to include Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said that decision was made after meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan's neighbours and especially a lengthy discussion with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

The Prime Minister said after 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well.

Earlier, the PM had called for formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan to strengthen national unity and create long term stability in the war-torn country.

In an interview to Russia Today television, he said Pakistan is working with the neighbours of Afghanistan to determine what the Afghan government should do to gain international community’s recognition.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan was part of the international community and the recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan would be a significant step.

To a question, he said that if it was considered that Islamabad helped Taliban against US, it would mean that Pakistan was more strong from America and all European countries and Pakistan along with 60000 to 70000 men militia carrying light weapons succeeded in defeating an army of 300,000 troops.

He said, unfortunately, a propaganda campaign was started against Pakistan. The propaganda was started to divert attention from the incapacity, corruption and lack of governance by the last Afghanistan government.

Imran Khan said the second element in this propaganda was India which had made a huge investment in Afghanistan.

He said a comprehensive analysis should be done to know the reasons as to why the army of the bravest nation of the world laid down its weapons without a fight.

