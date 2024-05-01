PM Keen To Resolve Issues Of Farmers: Rana Tanveer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was keen to take serious measures to resolve the issues of the farmers.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the prime minister ordered to write letters to all the chief ministers regarding wheat procurement and increasing the target.
Replying to a query, he said that the prime minister has formed a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter regarding wheat.
The prime minister vowed to take strict actions against the culprits, he added.
