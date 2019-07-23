PM Khan, President Trump meeting to define positive direction of bilateral relations: Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the today's meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump was going to define a positive direction of bilateral relations.

Talking to a private news channel, she said America had remained an important strategic and economic front partner of Pakistan.

She said the international community had confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan as they were well aware about his honesty and vision.