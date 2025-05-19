PM Laptop Scheme Deadline Extended: Students Get A Second Chance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme has announced an extension of its registration deadline from May 20 to June 1, 2025.
The deadline extension opened up a new window of opportunity for students to leverage the scheme's resources and enhance their digital literacy.
According to an official,the scheme, part of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, has been well-received by students across the country.
With the new deadline, students who may have missed the initial opportunity can now apply and benefit from the program. As part of the government's efforts to promote smart education and digital empowerment among youth, the scheme aims to empower 100,000 talented students with laptops to enhance their academic and research capabilities.
The scheme's website has seen a significant spike in traffic, with thousands of students successfully submitting their applications.
As part of the government's efforts to promote education and innovation,PMLS Phase-IV is now officially open for applications.
The government has announced the eligibility guidelines for the laptop distribution scheme, ensuring a fair and merit-based selection process.
According to the guidelines, students pursuing higher education in recognized public sector institutions are eligible to apply.
To qualify, students must be currently enrolled in PhD, MS/MPhil, Bachelor's, or Master's programs and meet specific academic requirements.
A minimum CGPA of 2.80 or 60% marks is mandatory, while first-year students need to submit their HSSC marks. MS/PhD students in their first semester are required to submit the results of their previous degree.
The distribution of laptops will also follow a quota system, with 18% reserved for students in Balochistan's higher education institutions and 5% for distance learning students. Within the distance learning quota, 2.
5% will be allocated to Virtual University and 2.5% to Allama Iqbal Open University.
Importantly, only currently enrolled students are eligible, and those who have already graduated are not entitled to benefit from the scheme, even if they applied during their enrollment.
Laptops will be awarded based on inter-se merit within departments and degree programs, following a transparent selection process.
Students can register through Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub (DYH) App or Visit Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) official website: www.pmyp.gov.pk, which is now live and operational.
All applicants are encouraged to apply early.
A 15-day window will be provided to raise any objections or grievances once the provisional merit list is published. After addressing all concerns, the final merit list will be released.
The Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme Phase-IV is more than just a government program but it’s a symbol of hope and investment in the future of our students. It recognizes that in today’s world, digital access is as vital as a textbook or a classroom.
The scheme, a flagship program of the Prime Minister's office, has already started showing promising results, with thousands of students benefiting from the initiative.
By providing laptops to talented and deserving students, the government aims to bridge the digital divide, foster innovation, and equip the next generation with the skills required to compete in the global economy.
The scheme's implementation is being closely monitored, with a focus on transparency, efficiency, and merit-based selection.
The Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2025 is a testament to the government's commitment to investing in the country's future - its youth.
As the scheme continues to gain momentum, it is expected to have a lasting impact on Pakistan's education landscape, empowering students to achieve their full potential and contribute to the nation's progress.
395
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM laptop scheme deadline extended: students get a second chance6 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another receive injuries over land dispute16 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers snatch motorbike, cash, valuables from trader's family16 minutes ago
-
Six of a family killed in armed attack by rivals26 minutes ago
-
Three children die after consuming toxic sweets in Nowshera36 minutes ago
-
CDA clarifies Tayyip Erdogan Interchange maintenance was routine work36 minutes ago
-
Free camp for patients with hearing loss on May 2636 minutes ago
-
22 netted over violations46 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests three smugglers with over 516 kg of drugs46 minutes ago
-
Pakistani army shatters Indian nefarious designs in region: AJK President.46 minutes ago
-
Wildfire erupts in Margalla Hills, efforts underway to contain blaze46 minutes ago
-
149 suspects held as Dera police conduct district-wide operation46 minutes ago