PM Lauds Rescue Teams For Saving Children Stranded In Flooded Korang Nullah

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the rescue teams for saving four children stranded in Islamabad's rainwater stream, Korang Nullah due to flooding.

In a statement, he commended the services of district administration, police and Rescue 1122, and Pakistan Navy for setting an excellent example of responsibility.

The prime minister said this was an example to be emulated by other rescue teams in the rest of the country.

He advised the parents to be vigilant about the safety of their children during the rainy season.

The prime minister also asked the people to extend help to their fellow countrymen with the spirit of national and humanitarian compassion during the heavy downpours and flood situations.

