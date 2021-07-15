UrduPoint.com
PM Leaves For Uzbekistan On Two-day Visit

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

PM leaves for Uzbekistan on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan left here for Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on a two-day official visit.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan.

"The Prime Minister's visit to Uzbekistan is important in terms of cooperation on matters relating to regional and bilateral trade, international relations and security," the PM Office said.

During the visit, several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding will be signed between the two countries on various issues of common interest.

These include the areas such as transportation of goods, cooperation between the two chambers of commerce, trade, education, culture, and tourism.

