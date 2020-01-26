PM likely to launch Kamyab Jawan Program in Sindh on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Youth from Singh is all set to reap the benefits of government's flagship Kamyab Jawan project as Prime Minister Imran Khan may distribute loan cheques among the successful applicants of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) on January 27 (Monday).

The cheque distribution ceremony of the YES- a component of Kamyab Jawan Programme- would be held in Sindh on Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar told APP here.

"Punjab is going to be next destination for Kamyab Jawan Program as youth from the province would get the concessionary loans next month," he said while hinting at the launching of the project in other provinces shortly.

The YES was launched under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme in October last year under which Rs100 billion allocated for the youth and loans ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs5 million would be disbursed among the youth coming up with practicable business ideas.

"Some 1.3 million youth applied for the loan scheme in merely 15 days which brings it into international spotlight as a team of the United Nations has discussed this Kamyab Jawan programme for attracting such a large proportion of youth," the special assistant said.

He assured that the allocated money belonged to youth and would be spent on deserving one. "The core agenda of Kamyab Jawan Programme is job creation for youth through promotion of entrepreneurship culture, provision of quality professional trainings and easy access to soft loans." The programme got unprecedented response, he said while pointing out that the previously launched youth empowerment schemes could not catch the interest of such a large number of youngsters. He said the loans would be distributed on equitable basis as Rs25 billion had been dedicated for the women under the YES exclusively.

To a query, he said the transparency was the hall mark of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Terming the former government's pro-youth programme politically motivated, Usman said the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme was rolled out specifically for job creation after holding 10-month long extensive deliberations.

National and International youth experts, civil societies and other stakeholders were also engaged for the purpose, he added. He said youth was being given a fair chance to emerge as a multiplier force for the country economy through transparent and merit-based process.

/395