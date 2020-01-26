UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Likely To Launch Kamyab Jawan Program In Sindh On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 02:40 PM

PM likely to launch Kamyab Jawan Program in Sindh on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Youth from Singh is all set to reap the benefits of government's flagship Kamyab Jawan project as Prime Minister Imran Khan may distribute loan cheques among the successful applicants of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) on January 27 (Monday).

The cheque distribution ceremony of the YES- a component of Kamyab Jawan Programme- would be held in Sindh on Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar told APP here.

"Punjab is going to be next destination for Kamyab Jawan Program as youth from the province would get the concessionary loans next month," he said while hinting at the launching of the project in other provinces shortly.

The YES was launched under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme in October last year under which Rs100 billion allocated for the youth and loans ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs5 million would be disbursed among the youth coming up with practicable business ideas.

"Some 1.3 million youth applied for the loan scheme in merely 15 days which brings it into international spotlight as a team of the United Nations has discussed this Kamyab Jawan programme for attracting such a large proportion of youth," the special assistant said.

He assured that the allocated money belonged to youth and would be spent on deserving one. "The core agenda of Kamyab Jawan Programme is job creation for youth through promotion of entrepreneurship culture, provision of quality professional trainings and easy access to soft loans." The programme got unprecedented response, he said while pointing out that the previously launched youth empowerment schemes could not catch the interest of such a large number of youngsters. He said the loans would be distributed on equitable basis as Rs25 billion had been dedicated for the women under the YES exclusively.

To a query, he said the transparency was the hall mark of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Terming the former government's pro-youth programme politically motivated, Usman said the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme was rolled out specifically for job creation after holding 10-month long extensive deliberations.

National and International youth experts, civil societies and other stakeholders were also engaged for the purpose, he added. He said youth was being given a fair chance to emerge as a multiplier force for the country economy through transparent and merit-based process.

/395

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister United Nations Business Punjab Job Money January May October Women All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

18 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.