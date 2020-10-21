UrduPoint.com
PM Links Country's Prosperity With Industrial Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that country's prosperity was dependent upon industrial development and stressed upon provision of all facilities to this sector.

The prime minister further underlined the need for resolution of issues being faced by the industrial sector, especially the small and medium industries, on priority basis while keeping in view the current financial situation and the negative impacts caused by coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting for the development of industrial process and resolution of issues faced by the small and medium industries, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, PM's Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, PM's Special Assistants Nadeem Babar, Tabish Gohar, secretary finance, secretary energy, secretary petroleum and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting took stock of the issues faced by the small and medium industries including the expensive electricity and considered various proposals in this regard.

The prime minister observed that high-cost power was a main hurdle in the development of small and medium industries which increased the production cost. The indigenous products could not compete with the foreign stuff, he added.

Welcoming different proposals for the promotion of industrial process, the prime minister further stressed upon making all out efforts to fully utilize the current resourcesand capacities.

He also directed for giving final shape to the proposals regarding energy issues of the industrial sector so that these could be implemented in the earliest.

