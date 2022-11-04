UrduPoint.com

PM May Visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2022 | 05:15 PM

PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

Rana Sanaullah has regretted that PTI's leadership has blamed three persons without any investigation or evidence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is thinking to visit Imran Khan.

Rana Sanaullah said that the Chairman Imran Khan is leveling baseless allegations after yesterday's incident in Wazirabad.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he regretted that PTI's leadership has blamed three persons without any investigation or evidence. He said it is unfortunate that the PTI's leaders tried to instigate people. He said such behavior of a political party would not strengthen democracy.

He said security arrangements of the PTI chairman should be reviewed.

The Interior Minister said the Prime Minister has announced the compensation for the families of persons who died during the PTI's long march. He said family of the man who died in yesterday's firing incident will also be given compensation.

Rana Sanaullah said the Federal government has already proposed to constitute a Joint Investigation Team to thoroughly investigate the incident.

Responding to a question, he said leaders of PML-N have also faced religious extremism. He said PML-N condemns religious extremism.

Related Topics

Firing Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Democracy Long March Rana SanaUllah Visit Died Man Wazirabad Family Government

Recent Stories

Police take suspicious man into custody from outsi ..

Police take suspicious man into custody from outside SKH

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.