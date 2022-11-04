PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rana Sanaullah has regretted that PTI's leadership has blamed three persons without any investigation or evidence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is thinking to visit Imran Khan.

Rana Sanaullah said that the Chairman Imran Khan is leveling baseless allegations after yesterday's incident in Wazirabad.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he regretted that PTI's leadership has blamed three persons without any investigation or evidence. He said it is unfortunate that the PTI's leaders tried to instigate people. He said such behavior of a political party would not strengthen democracy.

He said security arrangements of the PTI chairman should be reviewed.

The Interior Minister said the Prime Minister has announced the compensation for the families of persons who died during the PTI's long march. He said family of the man who died in yesterday's firing incident will also be given compensation.

Rana Sanaullah said the Federal government has already proposed to constitute a Joint Investigation Team to thoroughly investigate the incident.

Responding to a question, he said leaders of PML-N have also faced religious extremism. He said PML-N condemns religious extremism.