PM Offers Eid Prayers In Lahore

Published April 10, 2024

PM offers Eid prayers in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers here on Wednesday.

He made a special prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation and the solidarity of Muslim Ummah.

After offering the Eid prayers, he exchanged Eid greetings with people.

Later talking to the media, he said while celebrating the Eid, the nation should remember those brothers and sisters who needed help.

He asked the nation to pledge to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

“Let us reaffirm to take care of those who need our kindness and let us raise our voice in support of oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians whose blood is being shed even today,” he added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Hamza Shehbaz also offered prayers along with the prime minister.

