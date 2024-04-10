PM Offers Eid Prayers In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 09:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers here on Wednesday.
He made a special prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation and the solidarity of Muslim Ummah.
After offering the Eid prayers, he exchanged Eid greetings with people.
Later talking to the media, he said while celebrating the Eid, the nation should remember those brothers and sisters who needed help.
He asked the nation to pledge to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
“Let us reaffirm to take care of those who need our kindness and let us raise our voice in support of oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians whose blood is being shed even today,” he added.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Hamza Shehbaz also offered prayers along with the prime minister.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eidul-Fitr being celebrated in Bahawalpur with zeal14 minutes ago
-
Eidul Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal in Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan24 minutes ago
-
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties10 hours ago
-
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties10 hours ago
-
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman10 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid11 hours ago
-
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad12 hours ago
-
District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs11 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Punjab Tax Day11 hours ago
-
President Zardari felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid ul Fitr11 hours ago
-
Visual storyteller Jimmy Nelson visits Pakistan11 hours ago
-
CM message on Pakistan’s Constitution Day11 hours ago