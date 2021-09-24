PM once again to call UN attention towards Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the United Nations' General Assembly today would once again call the UN attention towards atrocities being committed by Indian forces against Kashmiris and minorities.

In a tweet, the minister said that after Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, (IIOJK) videos of Indian security forces' brutalities against Muslims have also surfaced from Assam.

The minister said that the manner in which British parliamentarians discussed the Indian cruelties being committed in IIOJK was highly commendable.