PM orders countrywide crackdown against wheat hoarders

Chairing a meeting on ensuring adequate supply of wheat and flour across the country at controlled rates, he directed early finalization of the plan to implement decision on import of wheat to meet future needs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a countrywide crackdown against hoarders of wheat on urgent basis to ensure availability of the commodity at affordable rates here on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also directed taking comprehensive and systematic administrative measures to further improve inter-provincial coordination and ensure equitable prices of wheat and flour across the country.

He asked the provincial chief secretaries to ensure zero tolerance policy against adulteration of food commodities and not to make any concessions in this regard.