UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Orders Countrywide Crackdown Against Wheat Hoarders

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 04:41 PM

PM orders countrywide crackdown against wheat hoarders

Chairing a meeting on ensuring adequate supply of wheat and flour across the country at controlled rates, he directed early finalization of the plan to implement decision on import of wheat to meet future needs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a countrywide crackdown against hoarders of wheat on urgent basis to ensure availability of the commodity at affordable rates here on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting on ensuring adequate supply of wheat and flour across the country at controlled rates, he directed early finalization of the plan to implement decision on import of wheat to meet future needs.

The Prime Minister also directed taking comprehensive and systematic administrative measures to further improve inter-provincial coordination and ensure equitable prices of wheat and flour across the country.

He asked the provincial chief secretaries to ensure zero tolerance policy against adulteration of food commodities and not to make any concessions in this regard.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Import Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stockpiles drop for third str ..

16 minutes ago

Hope Probe’s data can give crucial input to Indi ..

31 minutes ago

PM’s move for economic recovery through construc ..

44 minutes ago

UBF, SWIFT to further promote secure and robust ba ..

46 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,679 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

QCC launches conformity schemes to enhance Abu Dha ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.