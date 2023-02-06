PM orders to restore Wikipedia: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to restore the Wikipedia website with immediate effect.

"The prime minister has also constituted a cabinet committee on the matters related to Wikipedia and other online content," the minister said in a tweet.

She said the five-member committee, spearheaded by Minister for Information Technology and Communication Syed Amin Ul Haque, included Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar, and Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood.

PM Shehbaz Sharif constituted the committee as well as issued the directives for the restoration of the Wikipedia website in light of the recommendations of a ministerial committee, which conducted the "preliminary examination of the matter (Ban on Wikipedia)".

The ministerial committee included the ministers for Information and Broadcasting, Law and Justice, and Economic Affairs.

