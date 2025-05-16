PM Pays Tributes To Martyrs Of Marka-e-Haq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces who gave their lives for achieving success during Marka-e-Haq.
In a message on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur being observed on Friday, he said, "Today Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed across the country to thank Allah Almighty for the magnificent success and victory of Pakistan against the open aggression and provocation of India."
"During the midnight of May 6 and May 7, India while acting cowardly attacked Pakistan resulting in the martyrdom of innocent Pakistani citizens and we were forced to respond for the sake of these innocent citizens," he added.
He said the world saw that in just few hours an enemy which was many times bigger came to its knees and the planes which were pride of India turned into ashes and became sign of a bitter lesson.
"Our Shaheens hammered the enemy and gave it a befitting reply," he said adding the brave and professional armed forces of Pakistan effectively and fully responded in the language of the enemy and wrote a golden chapter in the military history and foiled the designs of the enemy.
The army bases, piles of weapons and air bases turned into ruins in a blink of an eye," he continued.
He said, "Their Rafale became target of our Shaheens and were defeated with the grace of Allah."
He said, "Our operation was against the obsolete ideology which was based on animosity against humanity, aggression, religious extremism and bias.
This is success of our honour and principles. This is not only success of the armed forces but also of the honourable, proud and dignified nation of Pakistan. The whole nation stood like a fortified wall and shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces."
"On this occasion, I on my and on behalf of the nation, thank General Syed Asim Munir from the bottom of the heart as in his sagacious and brave leadership this achievement was made.
I also warmly commend Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Babar and his Shaheens who raised our head with pride. I also pay tribute to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf as under his leadership Pakistan navy continued to protect the sea frontiers of Pakistan," he added.
He said, "I also thank with heart all the allied and opposition parties and all the political leaders and Parliament for displaying exemplary unity and historic solidarity."
