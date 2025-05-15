Open Menu

Three Killed, One Injured In Different Incidents In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 11:55 PM

Three persons including two women were killed while another was injured in four different incidents in various parts of district Attock on Thursday, police and hospital sources said

According to sources, in the first incident, a woman was strangled to death, allegedly by her in-laws, within the limits of the Jand Police Station. Pervaiz Iqbal has reported to police that his daughter married Irfan Anwar some six years ago, and the couple had been facing marital issues for the past few months, and relations between them were not smooth.

On Thursday, the victim, Sanina Komal, made a call to her sister living in the same town that her husband was beating her black and blue, and when she reached her house, she found her dead, as her husband had strangled her to death and fled away.

Meanwhile, a watchman was killed for resisting cattle theft in village Sherani, within the limits of the Hazro Police Station.

According to police, Muhammad Saleem was performing watchman duties at the cattle farm when some thieves took away two precious cows by slitting his throat.

Separately, a man drowns while taking a bath in a mini dam located near village Gaggan in the limits of the Fatehjang police station, rescue sources said. According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the man identified as Noor Muhammad village to the mini dam, where he went into deep waters and drowned. Later, rescue 1122 divers retrieved his body and shifted it to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Fatehjang.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman received serious burn injuries as suspected gas cylinder leakage triggered a fire in her house located in Adalzai village within the limits of Hazro Police Station. She was shifted by Rescue 1122 to district headquarters hospital with critical burn injuries. Respective police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.

