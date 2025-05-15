- Home
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza Visits Balochistan Directorate Of Public Relations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:55 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Secretary Information Balochistan, Imran Khan and Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Thursday paid an official visit to the Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Quetta. They were received by Director General Public Relations Muhammad Noor Khetran along with other senior officials.
The delegation inspected the digital lab and lauded the initiatives taken to promote the Balochistan government’s efforts through digital and social media platforms.
DGPR briefed the visitors on various operational aspects of the Directorate, with a particular focus on the proposed smart building project and other ongoing development initiatives.
During the visit, the Secretary and Commissioner, accompanied by DGPR Noor Khetran, visited various departments of the Directorate. They were joined by Chief Minister’s Press Secretary Sheikh Abdul Razzaq, Director Public Relations Syed Tanveer Akhtar, Saeed Ahmed Shahwani, Deputy Director Muhammad Najeebullah, and other officers.
