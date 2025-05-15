United Nations Dismisses Independence Bid From Baloch Separatists, Citing UN Charter
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 11:54 PM
The United Nations Thursday brushed aside a reported declaration of independence from Pakistan by some Baloch
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The United Nations Thursday brushed aside a reported declaration of independence from Pakistan by some Baloch
separatists, saying that the world body stands for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all Member States, including Pakistan.
Responding to a question from the reporter of Kurdish tv at the regular news briefing in New York, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq, said, "Well, we just refer you back to the UN Charter, including the fact that the Charter upholds the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of all states, and that would include Pakistan."
APP/ift
