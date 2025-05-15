Open Menu

United Nations Dismisses Independence Bid From Baloch Separatists, Citing UN Charter

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 11:54 PM

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Charter

The United Nations Thursday brushed aside a reported declaration of independence from Pakistan by some Baloch

separatists, saying that the world body stands for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all Member States, including Pakistan.

Responding to a question from the reporter of Kurdish tv at the regular news briefing in New York, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq, said, "Well, we just refer you back to the UN Charter, including the fact that the Charter upholds the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of all states, and that would include Pakistan."

