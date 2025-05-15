Youm-e-Tashakur, National Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Be Observe On Friday
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 11:55 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Local people of the Mirpur district, comprising all segments of civil society, will celebrate the glorious historic victory of "Operation Banyan um Marsoos" against India by the Armed Forces of Pakistan on Friday, it was officially said.
The celebration will be followed by Youm-e-Tashakur in all mosques, schools, colleges, and universities on the morning of May 16 to commemorate the victory of the Pakistan Army, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz told media on Thursday evening.
Elaborating, the DC said that a major national flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at the Municipal Corporation's lawn Friday morning at 8:30. At 5 pm, he continued, a car rally consisting of thousands of vehicles will be taken out from the cricket Stadium Mirpur to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.
The national flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will be hoisted on the vehicles. The rally will go to adjoining Mangla Cantt to pay tribute to the courage and bravery of the army on the success of the Pakistan Army, he said. Besides the motorcycles, cars, wagons, jeeps, and other vehicles, horsemen will also participate in the rally, he said.
The rally will culminate at Asifa Bhutto Park, where a grand fireworks demonstration will also be held in celebration of Pakistan’s victory.
Later the DC chaired a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office with representatives of civil society to ink the program of the celebration of the glorious victory of the Pakistan Army. "Political and social outfits, journalists, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Anjuman Tajran, transporters, Rent-a-Car, and other sections of society attended the meeting.
Sharing their input in the meeting, the participants of the meeting said that the Pakistan Army has achieved a historic victory and raised the head of the entire Islamic nation proudly the world over, for which the last drop of our blood would always be available for the safety and security of Pakistan.
Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz paid tribute to the public and civil society for enthusiastically participating in the car rally in favor of the Armed Forces with great enthusiasm and national awareness and said that this victory has united the entire nation.
He reaffirmed Kashmiris' resolve that the entire nation will stand by the side of the Pakistan Army whenever the Armed Forces would be in need.
The participants prayed for the elevation of the martyrs in heaven besides lauding the courageous decisions of the dynamic leadership of the brave Armed Forces of Pakistan.
APP/ahr/378
