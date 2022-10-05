UrduPoint.com

PM Phones Bilawal Bhutto To Inquire After Asif Zardari's Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inquire after the health of his ailing father and Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari.

The prime minister conveyed his prayers and best wishes for the early recovery and complete health of the former president of Pakistan.

"Spoke to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inquire after the health of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. I conveyed my prayers and best wishes to him for early recovery and complete health of Zardari sahib," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

