PM Phones Services Chiefs To Extend Eid Greetings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PM phones services chiefs to extend Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday telephoned the services chiefs and extended the greetings of Eid-al-Fitr to them.

The prime minister phoned Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and greeted him on Eid.

He also telephonically interacted with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

