ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minster Imran Khan Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support for the rights of Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle.

The Prime Minister held a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine.

The prime minister reassured president Abbas of Pakistan's efforts in mobilizing the international community against flagrant violations of human rights and international law.

He re-affirmed Pakistani leadership's complete support during this time of crisis, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

President Abbas welcomed Pakistan's support and appreciated Pakistani leadership's response and its statements condemning Israel's attacks in Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He briefed the prime minister Khan on the most recent developments and exchanged views on future actions.

The prime minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and lethal air strikes by Israel in Gaza, resulting in the death of so many civilians, including children.

The two leaders agreed to continue to closely engage on the ongoing situation.