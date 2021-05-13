UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Reassures Abbas Of Pakistan's Steadfast Support To Palestinian Rights

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

PM reassures Abbas of Pakistan's steadfast support to Palestinian rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minster Imran Khan Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support for the rights of Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle.

The Prime Minister held a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine.

The prime minister reassured president Abbas of Pakistan's efforts in mobilizing the international community against flagrant violations of human rights and international law.

He re-affirmed Pakistani leadership's complete support during this time of crisis, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

President Abbas welcomed Pakistan's support and appreciated Pakistani leadership's response and its statements condemning Israel's attacks in Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He briefed the prime minister Khan on the most recent developments and exchanged views on future actions.

The prime minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and lethal air strikes by Israel in Gaza, resulting in the death of so many civilians, including children.

The two leaders agreed to continue to closely engage on the ongoing situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Israel Palestine Gaza Mosque Media

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.