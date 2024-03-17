PM, Saad Rafique Discuss Political Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday here held a meeting with leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khawaja Saad Rafique.
Khawaja Saad congratulated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.
During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country and matters of mutual interest.
