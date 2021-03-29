PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday received a telephone call from the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the bilateral ties.

The Crown Prince inquired about the Prime Minister's health and wished him speedy recovery.

The prime minister also inquired about well-being of the Crown Prince since he had recently undergone a surgical procedure.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the transformational "Green Saudi Initiative" and the "Green middle East initiative" recently announced by the Crown Prince. He also highlighted Pakistan's "10 billion Tree Tsunami" initiative, which was underway in the whole country, and its potential dividends to restore ecosystem and to combat climate change. While highlighting the complementarities between both countries' environmental initiatives, the prime minister hoped for enhanced bilateral cooperation and knowledge sharing in this field.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed warm wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen amiable and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and also reiterated Pakistan's support for the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to work together to further augment bilateral ties in all spheres. The Crown Prince invited the Prime Minister to undertake a visit to Saudi Arabia in the near future. The prime minister graciously accepted the invitation. Both the leaders reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthening the strong, longstanding Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties.