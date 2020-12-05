PM says he could step down but no compromise on corruption

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned opposition parties that no NRO will be given to anyone.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said he could step down but would not do any compromise on corruption.

The PM also came down hard upon opposition, saying that all those who were seeking NRO must keep in their mind that there would be no compromise on corruption.

The PM urged the people to massively use Pakistan Citizen Portal for their empowerment as well as accountability of the government's departments.

Addressing a ceremony regarding two-year performance of the Pakistan Citizen Portal in Islamabad, he congratulated for touching 3 million registration mark at the Portal within two years.

The Prime Minister said we will strengthen the Citizen Portal further as it is the best method to register citizens' complaints.

He said the PTI Government is going to introduce a new local government system under which funds will be directly transferred to village level.

He said under this system, people will be empowered to utilize municipal funds as per their needs and priorities and resolve their issues pertaining to sewerage, waste management, provision of potable and water at local level.

The Prime Minister said City Governments will be established in big cities through direct elections to address civic issue locally.