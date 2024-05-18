Open Menu

PM Says Monitoring Bishkek Situation; Directs Envoy To Help Pakistani Students

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 09:00 AM

PM says monitoring Bishkek situation; directs envoy to help Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressing concerns over the situation of violence in Bishkek, directed Pakistan's ambassador there to provide all necessary help to the Pakistani students there.

"Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

According to Pakistan's Embassy in Bishkek, foreign students living in Bishkek including those from Pakistan, were subjected to violence by locals in the aftermath of their brawl with Egyptian nationals a few days ago.

As per reports, some hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including Pakistanis have been attacked. However, the embassy said that so far, they had received no confirmed reports of death or rape of any Pakistani student there.

"My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation," the prime minister added.

The embassy has already shared the helpline numbers +996555554476 and +996507567667, and had responded to a hundreds of calls from the students and their families.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Student Bishkek Kyrgyzstan All From

Recent Stories

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

9 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

9 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

9 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

9 hours ago
 Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as ..

Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool

9 hours ago
 Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

10 hours ago
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

10 hours ago
 PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to t ..

PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault

10 hours ago
 Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza ope ..

Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations

10 hours ago
 Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager ..

Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season

10 hours ago
 Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of ..

Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country

10 hours ago
 UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's dea ..

UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan